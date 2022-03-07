Man arrested after allegedly shooting son in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in jail after law enforcement say he confessed to shooting his son during an argument.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:47 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 3000 block of FM 2021 in regards to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival deputies found two men had been involved in a family argument which turned violent.

The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn confessed to deputies that he shot his son, identified as Denver Blake Hathorn, Jr. with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Deadly Conduct on the scene and remains in the Angelina County Jail with a collective bond totaling $125,000.

