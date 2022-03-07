Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested after allegedly shooting son in Angelina County

The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn confessed to deputies that he shot his son, identified as Denver Blake Hathorn, Jr. with a handgun.(Angelina County Jail)
By Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in jail after law enforcement say he confessed to shooting his son during an argument.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:47 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 3000 block of FM 2021 in regards to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival deputies found two men had been involved in a family argument which turned violent.

The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn confessed to deputies that he shot his son, identified as Denver Blake Hathorn, Jr. with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Deadly Conduct on the scene and remains in the Angelina County Jail with a collective bond totaling $125,000.

