Kaufman woman arrested in connection with Hopkins County timber theft

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities arrested a Kaufman woman for allegedly setting up a bogus logging contract in Hopkins County.

According to a report Frances Charline Lee Cole, 51, allegedly convinced a logging company to pay her $8,000 to cut down timber on property that she did not own.

Cole is said to have entered into a real estate agreement for 42 acres in Hopkins County and filed a timber deed with the county clerk’s office before having the logging company pay her the lump sum. Cole is said to have then backed out of the real estate sale of the property, so when the logger returned to cut the tract, they found out they had been deceived.

“Essentially, the logger paid her for timber that wasn’t hers that she had no rights to sell,” said Jonathon Keller, Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigator. “Although our agency commonly advises landowners how to recognize and protect against cases of theft when selling their timber, landowners are not the only ones who should be diligent when entering timber sale agreements. All parties involved should have a thorough knowledge of who they are dealing with and have all the facts before entering contracts.”

Cole was arrested on Wednesday in Hopkins County on a charge of theft of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

To report suspected timber theft or suspicious activity, call the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Timber Theft Hotline at 1-800-364-3470.

