Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kacey Musgraves named one of Time Magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’

East Texas country music star Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to present at the 91st Academy...
East Texas country music star Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to present at the 91st Academy Awards.(Source: Kacey Musgraves/Facebook | Source: Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgrave joins 11 others in being named Time Magazine’s “Women of the Year.”

Among the others given the title are lawyer and activist Amal Clooney, Afghan journalist Zahra Joya, Olympian Allyson Felix and NASDAQ CEO Adena Friedman. In an interview with Time, Musgraves talked about everything from her struggles to achieve success in a male-dominated industry, to heartbreak, to therapy.

Read the full interview here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
54-year-old man walking on SH 155 near Frankston struck, killed by pickup
Source: KLTV Staff
Spotty showers possible this evening; storm chances increase overnight
Police lights
Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase
Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Pickup winds up in building after Rusk County rollover wreck
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
Carthage's Tilden Hooper is The American Rodeo's bareback riding champion.
Carthage cowboy wins bareback riding championship at The American Rodeo
Texas Baptist Men leader Rand Jenkins.
Texas Baptist Men leader travels to Warsaw to aid Ukranian refugees