Kacey Musgraves named one of Time Magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgrave joins 11 others in being named Time Magazine’s “Women of the Year.”

Among the others given the title are lawyer and activist Amal Clooney, Afghan journalist Zahra Joya, Olympian Allyson Felix and NASDAQ CEO Adena Friedman. In an interview with Time, Musgraves talked about everything from her struggles to achieve success in a male-dominated industry, to heartbreak, to therapy.

Read the full interview here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.