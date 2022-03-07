Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge in California denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.

Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, told reporters outside the court that he plans on vindicating Cain and getting him back with his family, the Mercury News reported.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

