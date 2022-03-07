Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County

Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of animal cruelty after the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said it found more than two dozen horses in poor health.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people working as animal caretakers were arrested Sunday on more than two dozen counts of animal cruelty.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, his office received information Friday in reference to “a number of horses that were possibly being starved ... and one about to die.” Hillhouse said Animal Control Deputy Robert Mayo responded to the call and upon arrival at a location of County Road 3800, he discovered three horses had died and a number of them were not well.

The remaining 31 horses were removed from the property and Auben Stenovich and Cody Phelps were arrested and each charged with 34 counts of animal cruelty. Hillhouse said Stenovich and Phelps were being paid to house the animals and care for them.

Stenovich and Phelps are currently held in the Henderson County Jail.

