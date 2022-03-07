‘Eyes of Tyler’ artist creates new mural in downtown Tyler in support of Ukraine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new show of solidarity for Ukraine is on display in East Texas.

A mural featuring the vibrant blue and yellow Ukrainian flag adorns the front windows of the Liberty Theater in downtown Tyler.

Artist Dace Kidd, told KLTV she was commissioned by the city of Tyler for the project. We spoke with her as she finished painting Saturday afternoon.

“This actually is a collaboration with the city representatives because they approached me and said, ‘hey we’d like to have a flag and freedom and liberty written,” Kidd said.

A fresh mural in support of Ukraine is finished Saturday in Downtown Tyler (Source: Erika Bazaldua KLTV)

Kidd, who’s responsible for both the “Eyes of Tyler” mural and “Wings of Tyler” display on South Broadway Avenue, says this project hits close to home.

“I am originally from Latvia so not long ago merely 30 years... Ukraine and Latvia all were part of the USSR and so it’s really heartbreaking for me to see what’s happening in Ukraine and it’s a huge injustice,” said Kidd.

The finished mural also features the Ukrainian flower, the sunflower. Since the invasion, has become a symbol of solidarity and hope for the people of Ukraine worldwide.

