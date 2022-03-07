Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas nonprofit hopes volunteers aren’t affected by high fuel prices

Longview Community Ministries
Longview Community Ministries((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With gas prices rising to historic levels, nonprofits are also feeling the pinch.

Patty Armond is the service center director at Longview Community Ministries, which delivers meals to people. She says the rising prices for gas affects people by taking money away from food, rent, and utilities.

Armond says the high prices at the pump could also affect something they need, volunteers.

“Most of our volunteers are retired people and we hope that the rising prices of gas will not, you know, prevent them from coming to volunteer here because we cannot do our work in Longview without volunteers, no question about it,” Armond said.

