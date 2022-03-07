Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Courts give conflicting orders on asylum limits at border

FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo migrants stand stand in line at a respite center after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and turned themselves in and were released in Del Rio, Texas. A federal appellate court refused late Thursday to delay implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S((AP Photo/Eric Gay, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld sweeping asylum restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 but restored protections to keep migrant families from being expelled to their home countries without a chance to plead their cases.

Almost simultaneously, a federal judge in another case ruled Friday that unaccompanied children are wrongly exempted from the restrictions.

The conflicting decisions inject legal uncertainty into the future of rules that deny migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds that it risks spreading COVID-19.

Authorities have expelled migrants more than 1.6 million times at the Mexican border without a chance to seek humanitarian protections.

