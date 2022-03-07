Carthage cowboy wins bareback riding championship at The American Rodeo

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage’s Tilden Hooper is once again The American Rodeo’s bareback riding champion.

The reigning champion won during a ride Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He beat out his closest competitor by a half-point, according to The Cowboy Channel. Hooper won the same contest in 2021.

Anyone else seeing double?!



Just like last year, Tilden Hooper wins The American on Frontier Rodeo's Gun Fire, this time with 91 to beat Kaycee Feild by a half-point 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/SQQ3MJTBlf — The Cowboy Channel (@Cowboy_Channel) March 6, 2022

The Carthage native studied at Panola College before starting his full-time rodeo career in 2008.

Hooper was also featured in season 3 of the series “Yellowstone.”

