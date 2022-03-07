Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage cowboy wins bareback riding championship at The American Rodeo

Reigning champion wins again
Carthage's Tilden Hooper is The American Rodeo's bareback riding champion.
Carthage's Tilden Hooper is The American Rodeo's bareback riding champion.(The American Rodeo)
By Blake Holland
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage’s Tilden Hooper is once again The American Rodeo’s bareback riding champion.

The reigning champion won during a ride Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He beat out his closest competitor by a half-point, according to The Cowboy Channel. Hooper won the same contest in 2021.

The Carthage native studied at Panola College before starting his full-time rodeo career in 2008.

Hooper was also featured in season 3 of the series “Yellowstone.”

