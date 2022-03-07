Carthage cowboy wins bareback riding championship at The American Rodeo
Reigning champion wins again
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage’s Tilden Hooper is once again The American Rodeo’s bareback riding champion.
The reigning champion won during a ride Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He beat out his closest competitor by a half-point, according to The Cowboy Channel. Hooper won the same contest in 2021.
The Carthage native studied at Panola College before starting his full-time rodeo career in 2008.
Hooper was also featured in season 3 of the series “Yellowstone.”
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.