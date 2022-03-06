Unattended burn pile may have caused fire at house in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters battled a house fire on Ida Street Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

According to a post on the City of Marshall Facebook page, fire crews were dispatched out to a home in the 700 block of Ida Street shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

“The investigation is very early,” The Facebook post stated. “However, it appears the fire may have been accidentally caused by an unattended burn pile too close to the home.”

The Facebook post said with the city slowly resolving its water situation, Battalion Chief Phillip Burnett and his crew performed “another awesome fire attack.”

Although it is still not clear at this time, the house appeared to be unoccupied, the Facebook post stated.

