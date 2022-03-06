Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday will be a warm and humid day with scattered showers/sprinkles throughout the day. Rain chances increase this evening and tonight as a cold front moves into the area. This front will drive showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, into East Texas late tonight into tomorrow morning.

SPC Outlook (KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a good chunk of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for today. The best chance for severe weather will be north of I-20.

A really good explanation I recently heard goes something like, “Severe weather events are low-chance, high-impact events.” This means the overall chance for a severe storm is low, but if one does occur, the threats/danger are serious. The front that drives these showers and storms will keep our highs for tomorrow in the mid 50s and take morning lows back to the 30s and 40s for this week. For the full forecast from the First Alert Weather Team, click here.

Storm Risks (KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.