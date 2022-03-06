Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night

Storm Prediction Center has portions of East Texas in ’Slight Risk’
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday will be a warm and humid day with scattered showers/sprinkles throughout the day. Rain chances increase this evening and tonight as a cold front moves into the area. This front will drive showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, into East Texas late tonight into tomorrow morning.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a good chunk of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for today. The best chance for severe weather will be north of I-20.

A really good explanation I recently heard goes something like, “Severe weather events are low-chance, high-impact events.” This means the overall chance for a severe storm is low, but if one does occur, the threats/danger are serious. The front that drives these showers and storms will keep our highs for tomorrow in the mid 50s and take morning lows back to the 30s and 40s for this week. For the full forecast from the First Alert Weather Team, click here.

Storm Risks
Storm Risks(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase
Suspects tried to steal an ATM from a bank in Canton early Saturday morning, (Source: Van Zandt...
Van Zandt County authorities searching for suspects in attempted ATM theft
Alexander was last seen today 10:00 a.m. on South High Street.
Longview police searching for woman last seen on South High Street
Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Pickup winds up in building after Rusk County rollover wreck
Source: Gray News Media
54-year-old man walking on SH 155 near Frankston struck, killed by pickup

Latest News

Source: City of Nacogdoches Facebook page
City of Nacogdoches employees working to repair water line break on South Street
Tips to ensure that your internet barrier issecure
Expert offers tips to ensure your online information secure
What we know about the 150,272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Volunteers at Meals on Wheels pack up meals to get ready to take on routes to clients.
Meals on Wheels East Texas celebrates nationwide milestone
Image Source: Brookshire Grocery Co.
Brookshire’s Grocery Company pledges to keep Russian products off shelves in support of Ukraine