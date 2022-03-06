Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pickup winds up in building after Rusk County rollover wreck

Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover wreck where the pickup wound up in a building early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, CCVFD first responders were called out to a reported one-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Because of the nature of the call, the Kilgore Rescue Unit was asked to provide mutual aid at the scene, the Facebook post stated.

The first firefighters on the scene found a black GMC pickup on its side with the building’s front awning partially collapsed on it. The driver of the truck was still trapped inside.

The driver of the GMC was able to get out of the vehicle on his or her own and exited through the side of the building, the Facebook post stated. The individual reportedly refused treatment and transport by EMS personnel.

A wrecker pulled the pickup out of the building, the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

