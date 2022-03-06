Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The northbound entrance ramp from State Highway 103 East to State Loop 287/US Highway 59 in Lufkin is closed due to a disabled truck and trailer with an oversized load, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT’s Lufkin office tweeted about the ramp’s closure Sunday morning.

“Motorists should choose alternate routes and obey all traffic control in the area,” the TxDOT tweet stated.

