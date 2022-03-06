Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Nacogdoches employees working to repair water line break on South Street

Source: City of Nacogdoches Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches employees are working to repair a water line that broke in the 200 block of South Street Sunday.

According to a press release, the City of Nacogdoches Public Works Department was informed about the water line break at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews have shut down the water main for the duration of the repair project.

The center turn lane and the inner lanes on both the north and southbound lanes of South Street will be closed from Pilar Street to the South Street Bridge.

When the press release was sent out at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, public works employees were en route to set up cones for the work zone, the press release stated.

Because of the thickness of the street surface, the repairs are expected to take about six hours.

Motorists should exercise caution while driving through the work zone and obey all traffic control.

