Brookshire’s Grocery Company pledges to keep Russian products off shelves in support of Ukraine

Image Source: Brookshire Grocery Co.
Image Source: Brookshire Grocery Co.
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire’s Grocery Company, a Tyler-based grocery store chain, has joined the growing list of companies that are showing their support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion by Russian military forces.

A March 4 post on the Brookshire’s Facebook page stated. “In support of the Ukrainian people, Brookshire’s Grocery Company will continue to keep our shelves free of Russian products. Our company supports and prays for the people of Ukraine.”



Posted by Brookshire's on Friday, March 4, 2022

Brookshire’s Grocery Company, a family business, operates more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The company has three distribution centers and a corporate office. Brookshire’s Grocery Company also includes Super1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire’s, and Spring Market.

