Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bearettes bring home first ever UIL basketball championship

Source: Brownsboro ISD Facebook page
Source: Brownsboro ISD Facebook page(Brownsboro ISD Facebook page)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - The Brownsboro historic girls basketball season ended on a happy note Saturday night.

The Bearettes beat Number 2 ranked Hardin-Jefferson 50-49 to claim the 4A State championship. Brownsboro was led by a fierce senior duo of Mekhayia Moore and Paris Miller. Moore finished with a double-double, 19 points and 14 rebounds. Miller had 20 points and 5 rebounds. The Bearettes other scorers were Khyra Garrett with seven points and Allie Cooper with two points.

The difference in the game came down to a big third quarter by Brownsboro where they outscored hardin-Jefferson 17-7. They then had to hold off a late run by HJ. Brownsboro shot 47.4 field goal percentage, 45.5 three-point percentage and 56.3 free throw percentage.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
State troopers responding to wreck on Hwy. 155 near Frankston
Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, of Tyler
Tyler man accused of hitting woman, car in parking lot
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Police lights
Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase
Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015

Latest News

Diboll vs Lorena
UIL Boys Regional Tournament scores
Source: Brownsboro ISD Facebook page
Brownsboro girls advance to first ever state basketball championship game
Source: Tyler Junior College Facebook page
Tyler Junior College head football coach steps down
SFA Ladyjacks WAC Champions
Ladyjacks pushed to limit against NM State, home win streak pushed to 38