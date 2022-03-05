Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County authorities searching for suspects in attempted ATM theft

Suspects tried to steal an ATM from a bank in Canton early Saturday morning, (Source: Van Zandt...
Suspects tried to steal an ATM from a bank in Canton early Saturday morning, (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies in Van Zandt County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who used a stolen pickup in a failed attempt to steal an ATM from a bank in Canton early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the attempted ATM theft occurred at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday at the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler in Canton.

VZCSO deputies and Canton police officers responded to the scene. When the law enforcement officers got to the scene, they found the damaged ATM still intact, and a stolen pickup was found behind the bank, the Facebook post stated.

“While the suspects were wearing masks, we are hoping the pubic may see something in this photo that may assist in locating these suspects,” the Facebook post stated. “Please call (903) 567-4133 with any tips or information.”

