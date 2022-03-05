Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, temperatures in the 70s and 60s, with overnight lows in the 60s. A mostly cloudy day tomorrow as well, with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for tomorrow afternoon and evening, some could be strong to severe, especially north of I-20. The pea of shower/storm activity looks to be in the early morning hours of Monday, with everything coming to an end by Monday afternoon. These showers and storms will be driven by a cold front moving through the area. This front will drop temperatures through the day on Monday, our highs will be early in the morning, and afternoon temps on Monday will only be in the 50s.

Through the next week, we’ll keep rain chances in the forecast, it’ll be a good idea to keep the umbrella and rain boots around this week. By Friday, we’re eyeing another cold front to move through the area. This front could take our lows back into the low 30s, and it remains to be seen if the front will be strong enough to drop out lows into the upper 20s. I think the Texas Weather Tale goes something like “don’t rule out a freeze until Easter”, but if you’re like me, you couldn’t wait to get the flowers and garden planted. We’ll see what happens. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

