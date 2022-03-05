Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a lovely and warm day across our section of the Lone Star State despite some breezy south winds. Scattered showers will remain possible overnight and throughout the day tomorrow so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. Better rain (and storm) chances will arrive late on Sunday and will last into the first half of Monday as our next cold front sets up to move through ETX. Widespread severe weather does not look likely with the showers and storms expected Sunday into Monday, but some stronger wind gusts, pocket change hail, and heavy to very heavy rainfall may be possible at times. Rain will end for most by Monday afternoon and temperatures will drop throughout the day. A cold start is expected for next Tuesday as we drop into the middle to upper 30s for morning lows. Scattered showers quickly return to East Texas throughout the day on Tuesday before skies finally clear out on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday, then our next strong cold front swings through Friday, dropping mornings back into the 30s by next Saturday.

