Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Spotty showers and breezy again tomorrow. Showers and storms likely Sunday night into Monday morning.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a lovely and warm day across our section of the Lone Star State despite some breezy south winds. Scattered showers will remain possible overnight and throughout the day tomorrow so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. Better rain (and storm) chances will arrive late on Sunday and will last into the first half of Monday as our next cold front sets up to move through ETX. Widespread severe weather does not look likely with the showers and storms expected Sunday into Monday, but some stronger wind gusts, pocket change hail, and heavy to very heavy rainfall may be possible at times. Rain will end for most by Monday afternoon and temperatures will drop throughout the day. A cold start is expected for next Tuesday as we drop into the middle to upper 30s for morning lows. Scattered showers quickly return to East Texas throughout the day on Tuesday before skies finally clear out on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday, then our next strong cold front swings through Friday, dropping mornings back into the 30s by next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
State troopers responding to wreck on Hwy. 155 near Frankston
Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, of Tyler
Tyler man accused of hitting woman, car in parking lot
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Police lights
Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase
Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 3-5-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-5-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-5-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips