Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County police reopen case of Kyle Thomas Rugg; family offering $25K reward

Polk County Police Department reopen case of Kyle Thomas Rugg
By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they’re re-investigating the death of a Houston area man who disappeared seven years ago.

Sheriff Byron Lyons made the announcement today during a press conference in Katy.

Rugg disappeared On March 3, 2015, in the Lake Livingston area of Polk County. Authorities tell us Rugg attended a party near the state park area of the lake. Investigators believe he stayed in the county the following day to fish with friends, but he was never heard from again.

Search teams from Harris County scoured Lake Livingston but never found any clues to his disappearance. January 2020, Polk County officials tell us they found human remains, not knowing they were that of Rugg.

Investigators sent his remains to a pathology lab in Fort Worth where the ID matched Rugg’s DNA. Today, Rugg’s family joined investigators as they announced they were reopening the investigation into Rugg’s death.

If you have any information that can help place Kyle’s whereabouts before his disappearance, you’re urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The family says the original $25,000 reward is still available.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
State troopers responding to wreck on Hwy. 155 near Frankston
Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, of Tyler
Tyler man accused of hitting woman, car in parking lot
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
Police lights
1 person injured in shooting at Longview bar

Latest News

rodseth
Tyler Police officer running Fresh 15 Saturday after recovering from traumatic injuries
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 3-4-22 PART D
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 3-4-22 PART D
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 3-4-22 PART B
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 3-4-22 PART B
KILGORE BLINN ANGELINA TRINITY VALLEY WOMEN
KILGORE BLINN ANGELINA TRINITY VALLEY WOMEN