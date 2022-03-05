Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More clouds building into ETX today with a Mostly Cloudy sky expected through Sunday and early Monday. A cold front on Monday morning will bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in areas along and north of I-20 with better chances along I-30. Gusty winds, some pockets of hail and heavy rain in these areas. This weekend, scattered showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday with better chances overnight Sunday/Monday AM. Rainfall totals of .25″ to near .75″ will be possible. Let’s hope for more. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms along and north of Interstate 30 for Monday morning as the front passes. We will monitor this for you very closely this weekend. We remain warmer than normal through Sunday, then cool off Monday afternoon through Wednesday. A brief warm up on Thursday before a strong cold front moves in on Friday morning. Not much rain is anticipated with this front, but much colder air is. Lows on Saturday and Sunday mornings may drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s...so please hold off on planting any tender vegetation this weekend or next week. Winds will remain gusty through Monday as well...settling a bit on Tue/Wed. Increasing wind again next Thursday and Friday with the passage of the cold front.

