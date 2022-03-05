Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

M/Cloudy with scattered showers Sat/Sun. Few T'Showers possible late Sun. Iso. Storms possible Mon. AM with Cold Front.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More clouds building into ETX today with a Mostly Cloudy sky expected through Sunday and early Monday. A cold front on Monday morning will bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in areas along and north of I-20 with better chances along I-30. Gusty winds, some pockets of hail and heavy rain in these areas. This weekend, scattered showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday with better chances overnight Sunday/Monday AM. Rainfall totals of .25″ to near .75″ will be possible. Let’s hope for more. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms along and north of Interstate 30 for Monday morning as the front passes. We will monitor this for you very closely this weekend. We remain warmer than normal through Sunday, then cool off Monday afternoon through Wednesday. A brief warm up on Thursday before a strong cold front moves in on Friday morning. Not much rain is anticipated with this front, but much colder air is. Lows on Saturday and Sunday mornings may drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s...so please hold off on planting any tender vegetation this weekend or next week. Winds will remain gusty through Monday as well...settling a bit on Tue/Wed. Increasing wind again next Thursday and Friday with the passage of the cold front.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
State troopers responding to wreck on Hwy. 155 near Frankston
Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, of Tyler
Tyler man accused of hitting woman, car in parking lot
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
Police lights
1 person injured in shooting at Longview bar

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-5-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-5-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
M/Cloudy through Mon. Few showers Sat/Sun. Iso. T'Storm possible Monday AM with a Cold Front.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Showers possible through the weekend. Iso. t'showers late Sun. Iso. T'Storms northern areas...
Evening Weather at your Fingertips