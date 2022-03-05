Mark in Texas History: Mineola building that once housed First National Bank built in 1912

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The building which held First National Bank of Mineola stands today. It is the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History with Mark Scirto.

The First National Bank of Mineola was housed in several downtown locations before settling in this building in 1912. This was built on the site of the former Mineola Mercantile, which burned in a large downtown fire in 1912.

The bank building has a blend of influences, including Italian Renaissance. Notice the arched windows, decorative brackets under the eaves, and elaborate detail above the entry door.

The building served as home to the First National Bank in 1965. It received its state historical designation in 2001.

Today it hosts the Mineola Area Chamber of Commerce.

Right next to that marker is another one recognizing the public mineral water well. That marker was erected in 1998.

Both historical markers can be seen at the intersection of North Johnson Street and East Broad Street.

Pictured is the historical marker on the building that once housed the First National Bank of Mineola. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV Staff)

