Longview police searching for woman last seen on South High Street

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

45-year-old Barbara Alexander was last seen near the 2000 block of S. High Street. She is approximately 5′6″ tall and weighs around 195 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeved blouse and a long gray skirt.

Alexander was last seen today 10:00 a.m. on South High Street.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

