Hundreds of runners take part in Tyler’s 9th Annual Fresh 15 race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Runners lined up in East Texas Saturday morning to race to the finish line as crowds cheered on from the side.

Over 40 sponsors contributed to the race, including a local chiropractic facility called Flynn Chiropractic.

“We love working on athletes and runners at the office, so we sponsor this race every year it happens,” said David Flynn, the owner of Flynn Chiropractor. “This year, we sponsor the mile marker, so we wanted to get some energy on the corner for the runners. I thought the best idea was to bring the spirit of Tyler out and get them going nuts.”

Over 24 nonprofit organizations are benefiting this year including Shine, an organization in East Texas that supports single mothers.

The top finishers from today each received prizes which totaled to $2,200. Runners could compete in 15-kilometer, 5-kilometer, or 1-kilometer courses.

Each racecourse had several different categories, including the Local Legend Award. Among the top finishers in that category is Abby Rodseth, who was badly injured when she was hit by a drunk driver while on patrol as a Tyler police officer.

“This is the longest distance I’ve ran in two years and the first big race since my wreck,” Rodseth said. “I couldn’t be more thankful, and I got to do it with my husband, and I had my daughter greeting me when I crossed the finish. It just brought me to tears.”

The Heroes Run in Bossier City, Louisiana will be hosted at Brookshire Grocery Arena on October 15th.

