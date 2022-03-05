Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon as they rise for a second day.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $3.92 a gallon on Saturday.

According to AAA, gas prices have soared 19 cents in the last two days, 26 cents since Wednesday and 37 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.

Those are all the largest increases in those periods of time since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
State troopers responding to wreck on Hwy. 155 near Frankston
Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, of Tyler
Tyler man accused of hitting woman, car in parking lot
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Police lights
Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase
Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015

Latest News

Six people were killed when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and...
Deadly tornado in Iowa
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Official: 6 dead, 4 hurt as tornado moves through Iowa
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Pickup winds up in building after Rusk County rollover wreck
...
Hundreds of runners take part in Tyler’s 9th Annual Fresh 15 race