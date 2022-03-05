Brownsboro girls advance to first ever state basketball championship game

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) -Brownsboro girls basketball team is heading to the first ever state championship game after beating Fredericksburg 60-41 in the 4A state semifinals Friday afternoon.

The team will now face off Saturday against #2 Hardin Jefferson in the 4A State championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.

The game will be in the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.