Brownsboro girls advance to first ever state basketball championship game

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) -Brownsboro girls basketball team is heading to the first ever state championship game after beating Fredericksburg 60-41 in the 4A state semifinals Friday afternoon.

The team will now face off Saturday against #2 Hardin Jefferson in the 4A State championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.

The game will be in the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

