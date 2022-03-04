Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WWE Hall-of-Famer says Undertaker belongs on wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart spoke to KTRE sports director Caleb Beames about the legendary wrestler in this WebXtra.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The legendary career of professional wrestler The Undertaker Will culminate on April 1 at WWE Friday night SmackDown when he is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Before he was a wrestler, Mark Callaway played college basketball first at Angelina College and then for Texas Weslyan. Besides winning numerous championships, he’s best known for having a 23-2 record at Wrestlemania.

The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He will be only the second wrestler ever to be inducted by the head of the company.  The enshrinement will take place at the American Airlines Center, a day before Wrestlemania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

