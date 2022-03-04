Tyler man accused of hitting woman, car in parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a woman and a car in a parking lot early Friday.

Tyler police report Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, of Tyler was driving erratically around 12:30 a.m., near the Green Acres Shopping Village on Troup Highway. Crawford-Milton has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a bond of $750,000 with an additional $155,000 bond for charges unrelated to the alleged hit and run.

Tyler Police are investigating an aggravated assault reported early Friday. (Source: KLTV staff)

Witnesses at the scene said the driver was leaving the parking lot of the shopping center when they hit a person before driving away.

Paramedics treated the victim before she was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Andy Erbaugh with Tyler Police Department said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

