Tyler Junior College head football coach steps down

Source: Tyler Junior College Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
From Tyler Junior College

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Tyler Junior College head football coach Thomas Rocco has stepped down to accept another coaching opportunity as an assistant at the NCAA Division I level, the school announced this afternoon.

Rocco, who recently completed his third season as the head coach at Tyler Junior College, led the Apaches to 14-15 record overall.  This past fall, Tyler Junior College went 7-5 and won the Heart of Texas Bowl vs. Coffeyville Community College. Prior to being promoted to head coach in January of 2019, Rocco served as an assistant under head coach Danny Palmer.

“We are tremendously grateful for the work of Coach Rocco and are happy for him that his success at Tyler Junior College has led to another opportunity in coaching,” said Tyler Junior College Athletic Director Kevin Vest. “We think our football program is well positioned for success because of his work and will begin the process of identifying the leader for the next era of Apache football.”

Vest indicated that Defensive Coordinator Matt Gordon will serve as the interim head coach while a national search for Rocco’s successor is performed.  “We appreciate Coach Gordon and our entire staff for continuing the wonderful work we have seen over the last several months in our football program,” said Vest.  “We will move deliberately, yet efficiently, in conducting a head coaching search.”

