Smith County grand jury indicts FBI agent accused of exposing self to child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An FBI agent accused of multiple criminal charges in three states has been indicted in Texas.

David Lee Harris, of Prairieville, La., is charged in Smith County on a charge of indecency with a child. Court records show He was indicted on Feb. 10 and is scheduled for arraignment on June 20.

Harris is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail in Donaldson, Louisiana.

According to a previous report, Harris had been appointed to head up a regional division of the FBI that investigates online crimes against children, including child pornography, prior to his arrest in July. Harris was also employed with the U.S. Army.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman described a “skinny dipping” incident at her pool in Tyler in July 2018 when her daughter was 13.

During the interview, the woman explained that the actual victim in Florida was one of her daughter’s friends who had been vacationing with them.

The victim also said Harris disrobed and swam in their pool in Tyler in full view of her. In addition, the girl described an incident when she wasn’t feeling well and went to lie down. While she was lying under a blanket, Harris allegedly undressed from the waist down, exposed himself to her, and laid down on top of her.

According to the affidavit, the girl yelled out for Harris’ wife, who was in the kitchen at the time of the incident. Harris allegedly got off of her and put his clothes back on.

The girl told the forensic interviewer that Harris was “drunk most of the time” and that she believes he was intoxicated at the time of the incident outlined above.

The affidavit also included a sampling of text messages to and from Harris’ FBI-issued cell phone that confirmed many of the allegations about his indecent exposure incidents and described his attraction to teenage girls.

According to the affidavit, Harris molested the child in Florida and Louisiana.

Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida

