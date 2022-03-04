Smith County ADA hopes long sentences deter gas skimming thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of continued gas skimming thefts at Texas fuel stations, law enforcement agencies are working together to crack down on these crimes.

“I think it just really shows that the community isn’t going to stand for people coming in, putting these skimmers in their gas pumps, and stealing their hard-earned money,” says Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman, who recently tried the case against Yoelvis Herrera, who was found guilty Wednesday of unlawful interception. Herrera was arrested in Dec. 2019 after being caught on camera trying to retrieve a skimming device from a pump in Tyler. He received a 65-year jail sentence.

Coltman expresses his frustration with gas skimmers in the community.

“Not only in Smith County, but also nationwide, these guys can get hundreds of thousands of dollars in a single weekend, so the sentence needs to be in line with the amount of money that they can steal,” he said.

Coltman says that Herrera’s is the third gas-skimming case that he has tried. He said that in the previous two cases, both defendants received life sentences.

Smith County District Attorney, Jacob Putman, said in a statement that Wednesday’s verdict sent a statement to gas skimmers across the state that it will not be tolerated in Smith County.

Detective Jeff Roberts is one of the senior investigators with the financial crime’s intelligence center. Roberts was called as an expert witness to inform citizens on just how big a problem gas skimming is.

Detective Jeffrey Roberts has co-written a book with Adam Colby about how to catch gas skimmers, along with helpful tips on what to look for.

