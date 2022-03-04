Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities said remains found in Polk County have been identified as a missing man from Katy.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in 2015 Kyle Thomas Rugg was a 20 year old living in the Katy TX area. On March 3, 2015 he attended a party at a nearby Motel 6 with a friend. The following day on March 4th, it is believed that Kyle went to the Polk County area to fish with friends. That was the last time of Kyle’s known whereabouts.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person Division became involved and later the Homicide Division. Investigations were conducted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Texas Equu Search became involved conducting searches around the State Park area of Lake Livingston and other fishing areas but never discovered evidence relating to Kyle.

On January 21, 2020, Human remains were discovered by law enforcement in a wooded area in Polk County. The remains were sent to the university of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth. After some time the remains were identified through DNA as Kyle Thomas Rugg.

After meeting with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case detective, Sheriff Byron Lyons said they have opened an investigation into the death of Kyle Rugg. They are at this time being assisted in our investigation by the Texas Rangers Cold Case Division Ranger Brandon Bess.

“Somebody there knows what happened, somebody knows the truth, somebody has heard things and you may not think that what you know is important, you may not think that seeing him a couple days before he went missing is important or that you talked to him for a few minutes the night before or that morning,” said Rugg’s mother. “You may be a clerk that worked in a store that saw him that day here in Katy or up in Livingston or on the way between here and there and so just that little piece of the puzzle could help us to link things together.”

Sheriff Lyons ask that anyone with information into the death of Kyle Thomas Rugg to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of his office at 936-327-6810, or you may call Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867) where you do not have to give your name. Any information leading to an arrest and prosecution of person or persons involved in the death of Kyle Thomas Rugg could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.