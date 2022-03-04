Marshall boil water notice in effect after water main break

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall reports crews are working on a 24-inch water main break that has made a boil water notice necessary.

City officials say residents may experience low pressure or no water during the repairs.

The city is asking everyone to please conserve water at this time.

The damage was caused by a contractor at the corner of Alvin St. and S. Carter according to officials.

All affected residents should boil their water two (2) minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice had been rescinded. The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.

