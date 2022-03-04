Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall boil water notice in effect after water main break

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall reports crews are working on a 24-inch water main break that has made a boil water notice necessary.

City officials say residents may experience low pressure or no water during the repairs.

The city is asking everyone to please conserve water at this time.

The damage was caused by a contractor at the corner of Alvin St. and S. Carter according to officials.

All affected residents should boil their water two (2) minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice had been rescinded. The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
Longview Police
1 injured, multiple vehicles shot during downtown Longview incident
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police report missing teen found
Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Employees are outside the plant. No injuries have been reported.
Several Smith County departments at scene of fire inside John Soules Foods plant

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
City of Jacksonville event celebrates public safety complex opening
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
What we know about the 150,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: Tyler Junior College Facebook page
Tyler Junior College head football coach steps down
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County grand jury indicts FBI agent accused of exposing self to child