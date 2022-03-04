Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview Ballet performing ‘Cinderella’ at LeTourneau this weekend

East Texas News at 6.
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you’d like to get a little performance art in your life, you can do it this weekend with just a short drive. Longview’s Ballet Theater is joining forces with Ballet West II to bring “Cinderella” to the stage, and after decades the Founder and Artistic Director of Longview Ballet Theater is stepping down.

Pat George Mitchell has been teaching ballet for 53 years, so of course, she couldn’t resist giving a quick ballet introduction course to an audience of thousands of students. They were at LeTourneau’s Belcher Center to watch a performance of Cinderella by about two dozen professionals.

“Twenty-three to be exact, from Ballet West II. It’s our fifth collaboration,” Mitchell said. “It was to be our seventh, but COVID stole two of our productions and almost stole Cinderella. We had to cancel twice,” Mitchell said.

She had students who took part, although her class has dwindled a bit. Some graduated high school and “some left for other venues.”

“Some children quit and did something else. Because, you know, after rehearsing it for that long, and you don’t get to do it, it’s disappointing,” Mitchell said.

She said after two performances were canceled several left her class to do other things. That left her short on dancers.

“So instead of 12 star fairies, we had five. So, I kind of pushed one along and turned it into six,” Mitchell said. “And we borrowed six professionals from Ballet West to dance with my six.”

Well, that seemed to go over great with the audience of elementary students, and Hallsville Fourth Grade Teacher Ginny Beard.

“They’re just excited to see it. They actually had a friend that’s actually in it in our grade, Paisley Starks,” Beard said. “And they were excited to see her dance as well.”

And despite the challenges, the show did go on.

“My whole premise has been to bring something to East Texas that’s not here,” Mitchell said.

And she’s done that several times. However, the curtain is coming down on her final act as artistic director of the Longview Ballet. She is retiring on this her fiftieth year. As far as teaching ballet, that show will also go on.

“I can’t say enough about ballet. I know it becomes monotonous and repetitive and hard. H-A-R-D hard capitalized, but it is a great teacher,” Mitchell said.

Ballet West II and the Longview Ballet Theater’s production of the ballet “Cinderella” is tonight at Letourneau’s Belcher Center at 7, Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets run from $23 to $43.

