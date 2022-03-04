Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ladyjacks pushed to limit against NM State, home win streak pushed to 38

SFA Ladyjacks WAC Champions(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On championship celebration night in the William R. Johnson Coliseum, the SFA women’s basketball team kept the nation’s longest home winning streak alive with a 64-56 win over New Mexico State Thursday night.

After Thursday’s win, the Ladyjacks have now won 38 straight games at home 31 consecutive conference games and are riding an 18-game winning streak. The victory only started the celebration as the team cut the nets down following the game in celebration of the program’s first WAC Regular Season Championship.

Stephanie Visscher paved the way for the Ladyjacks with 19 points and five rebounds. Zya Nugent followed with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals, and three assists, while Aiyana Johnson followed with 11 points.

New Mexico State held a 16-14 advantage after the first quarter, but SFA came out firing in the second quarter. With a suffocating defense that limited the Aggies to just 10 points in the quarter, the Ladyjacks took a 29-26 lead into the half.

SFA kept the momentum going with a 21 point output in the third period to take control of the game en route to the 64-56 win. The Ladyjacks will wrap up the regular season with Senior Day on Saturday against UTRGV at 2 p.m.

