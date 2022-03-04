Ground turkey tacos by the East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Jeffers
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s National Nutrition Month, and our guest knows a lot about nutrition. Kinsey Jeffers, the nutrition education manager with the East Texas Food Bank, shared a delicious and simple recipe for turkey tacos you can enjoy anytime.
Turkey Tacos
Courtesy of the East Texas Food Bank
Ingredients
- 1 medium zucchini, carrot or sweet potato
- 1/4 medium head of lettuce
- 2 large tomatoes
- 7 oz low-fat cheese shredded
- 1 15.5 oz can low-sodium pinto beans
- 1 lb lean ground turkey
- 1 15.5 oz can low-sodium chopped or crushed tomatoes
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1 package 100% whole wheat or corn tortillas; or hard taco shells
Instructions
- 1. Rinse, peel, and grate carrot, sweet potato or zucchini (if using zucchini, grate but do not peel). Squeeze dry with paper towel.
2. Rinse and shred lettuce. Rinse, core, and chop tomatoes.
3. Grate cheese.
4. In a colander, drain and rinse beans.
5. Coat a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Add turkey and brown.
6. Add grated vegetables, beans, canned tomatoes, chili powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt and black pepper. Stir well.
7. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until thickened, about 20 minutes.
8. Add 2 Tablespoons cooked meat mixture to each taco shell. Top each with 1 tablespoon grated cheese, 1 tablespoon shredded lettuce, and 1 Tablespoon fresh tomatoes.
Check out more recipes from the food bank here.
