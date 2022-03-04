Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Few showers Saturday, few more on Sunday. Isolated t'showers possible late Sun. Iso. Storms possible Mon AM with cold front.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More clouds building into ETX today with a Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy sky expected through Sunday and early Monday. A cold front on Monday morning will bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in areas along and north of I-20 with better chances along I-30. Gusty winds, some pockets of hail and heavy rain in these areas. This weekend, scattered showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday with better chances overnight Sunday/Monday AM. Rainfall totals of .25″ to near 1.00″ will be possible. Let’s hope for more. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms along and north of Interstate 30 for Monday morning as the front passes. We will monitor this for you very closely this weekend. We remain warmer than normal through Sunday, then cool off Monday afternoon through Wednesday. A brief warm up on Thursday before a strong cold front moves in on Friday morning. Not much rain is anticipated with this front, but much colder air is. Lows on Saturday and Sunday mornings may drop into the middle to upper 20s...so please hold off on planting any tender vegetation this weekend or next week. Winds will remain gusty through Monday as well...settling a bit on Tue/Wed. Increasing wind again next Thursday and Friday with the passage of the cold front.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
Longview Police
1 injured, multiple vehicles shot during downtown Longview incident
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police report missing teen found
Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Employees are outside the plant. No injuries have been reported.
Several Smith County departments at scene of fire inside John Soules Foods plant

Latest News

Showers possible through the weekend. Iso. t'showers late Sun. Iso. T'Storms northern areas...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-4-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips