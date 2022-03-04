Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Emergency crews respond to truck fires in Clarksville City

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas volunteer fire department was first on the scene of a dangerous situation where trucks were burning out of control and threatening buildings and property.

The small volunteer department of ‘Clarksville-Warren City’ in Gregg county were called out to the fire on Griffin street off of highway 80 around 5:30 Thursday evening. A fire started by, a dump truck.

“I was told there was only one vehicle on fire, when one of my officers arrived on scene, he found there were 3 vehicles on fire,” said Clarksville-Warren City VFD chief Colton Tullis.

Inside a private property where numerous work vehicles and equipment are stored, a dump truck had caught fire was burning, spreading the fire to two other nearby trucks.

“We wanted to keep it cooled down, make sure it was not spreading to other buildings it was close to. Cooling it down was the main priority,” the chief says.

A diesel tank had melted away on one vehicle from the flames and there was still diesel fuel inside.

Tullis’s crews, White Oak and Gladewater fire departments converged on the scene, laying down suppressing foam and water to try to keep the flames from getting to other combustible items.

The grass began to catch fire, creating another problem.

“It was catching fire headed for a container building and other materials,” Tullis said.

But within 40 minutes, crews had knocked it out.

And no one was injured.

The Gregg county fire marshal’s office says the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

