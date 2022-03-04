Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There is a grass fire near the Moore County line and is around 1167 acres in Potter County.

According to Texas A&M Forest Services, crews have completed the building containment lines and are patrolling for hotspots.

The fire is near 287 by the Fain Gas Plant.

The fire is estimated to be 1167 acres and is 95% contained.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a roadside start.

Randall County fire, Potter County fire, Texas A&M Services and National Parks Services is on scene.

According to officials an aircraft from Childress is on scene, used for monitoring the fire and dropping retardant.

Update: the #DalmatianFire in Potter County is 1,167 acres and 95% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 4, 2022

RCFD is sending a mutual aid response to Potter Co. for a large grass fire north of the Canadian River on US 287. Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.