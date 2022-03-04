City of Lufkin’s online payment portal to be down for routine maintenance

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin’s online payment portal will be down for routine maintenance through noon tomorrow.

According to the City of Lufkin Facebook page, Click2Gov go down for maintenance today (Friday, Feb. 4) at 5 p.m.

“As such, we will not be able to take online payments for traffic fines or utility bills until the system restarts,” the Facebook post stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

