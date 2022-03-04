Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lufkin’s online payment portal to be down for routine maintenance

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin’s online payment portal will be down for routine maintenance through noon tomorrow.

According to the City of Lufkin Facebook page, Click2Gov go down for maintenance today (Friday, Feb. 4) at 5 p.m.

“As such, we will not be able to take online payments for traffic fines or utility bills until the system restarts,” the Facebook post stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

