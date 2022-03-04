Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Jacksonville event celebrates public safety complex opening

East Texas News at 6.
By Jeff Chavez and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - After being delayed by COVID, weather, and supply chain issues, the City of Jacksonville held a public welcoming ceremony for its new $10 million public safety complex Friday.

“We have extended from five to seven to now nine firefighters per shift,” said Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner. “We are running service, 911, transfer service as well as the fire service, so you can see the need for increased space.”

One man in attendance said the new complex is a positive for Jacksonville.

“We are so proud of our facility here,” the man said.

The 29,000-square-foot complex located at 911 South Bolton took two years to complete.

Police Chief Joe Williams said it is a great day for the men and women of Jacksonville PD to be in their new home.

Another man said the complex is long overdue and added that it should have been built 40 years ago.

Along with the fire and police departments, the facility also houses the dispatch center, which boasts state-of-the-art communications.

City Manager James Hubbard told the people gathered in Jacksonville’s emergency operations center that it is full of the latest technology. He pointed out the TV/monitors around the building and explained that the public safety complex has wi-fi, dual-feed wi-fi, and broadband.

“This is where we would do any kind of emergency or crisis management,” Hubbard said.

Sandra Thompson said she thinks the new facility is wonderful.

“It’s just an asset to the City of Jacksonville, and it is long overdue,” Thompson said. “We are so excited to have it here.”

