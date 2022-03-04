Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina College cuts ribbon opening new clinic, resource center



By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, Angelina College cut the ribbon marking the grand opening of the college’s new clinic and public resource center.

Angelina County Cities and Health District in partnership with Angelina College began providing services to students in October of last year. Today students and faculty gathered to commemorate the grand opening of the campus’ on site location.

International student Mia Gilmore and her roommate Taylor Hartsell shared how much the resource center is needed for students. rspecially, international students who don’t have health insurance.

“Take advantage of the resource, because it’s really a great resource for us international students, and I know there’s a lot of international students on this campus,” said Gilmore.

Students can be seen for basic medical care treatments. For public inquiries just contact Angelina College.

