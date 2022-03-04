Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.(KRCR via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital. However, no deaths are reported.

Police say the crash took place at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.

Authorities say an SUV plowed right inside Great Adventures Christian Preschool. Ambulances and parents took 19 children to hospitals, but there’s no word on their conditions, although one child reportedly was trapped under the car.

One employee also was taken to the hospital.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
Yoelvis Herrera, 33
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus

Latest News

Gas Card Skimmer
Gas Card Skimmer Follow Up
LeTourneau professor’s Ukraine colleague says ‘we definitely do not feel safe’
LeTourneau professor’s Ukraine colleague says ‘we definitely do not feel safe’
Kilgore Stadium
Kilgore ISD board approves schematics for stadium renovations
Malakoff Library
Tool Elementary opens new library after winter storm damaged previous one
“For most people, for many people, this is the worst inflation they have ever seen,” UT Tyler...
US inflation highest in 40 years, East Texas economy experts warn no letup in sight