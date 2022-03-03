Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday

(WALB)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison woman was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck just outside Tyler on Tuesday.

According to Texas DPS at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were called to a five-vehicle crash on SH31 about 2.5 miles west of Tyler in Smith County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound on Hwy 31 in the inside lane approaching a red light. The driver of the Infiniti is identified as Mary Grooms, 70, of Murchison.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue was in front of the Infiniti; a 2021 GMC Acadia was in front of the Nissan, and a 2020 BMW X5 was in front of the GMC.

All three vehicles were stopped at the red light.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the outside lane toward the red light.

For an unknown reason, DPS says, the driver of the Infiniti failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Nissan in the rear, causing the Nissan to strike the GMC before sliding into the center median where it came to a stop.

The GMC then struck the BMW. Both came to a stop in the roadway. After striking the Nissan the Infiniti spun into the outside lane striking the Hyundai.

Grooms was taken to UT Health Northeast Main Hospital in Tyler. She was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. Grooms was later taken to Harmon Undertaking Funeral Home in Tyler.

The driver of the Nissan, Mikaela Brooks, 28, of Ben Wheeler, was transported to UT Health Northeast Main Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the GMC, Sara Turner, 38, of Chandler was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, Zena Hubby, 51, of Double Oak was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, Irene Cramer, 71, of Brownsboro was taken by ambulance to UT Health Northeast Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time, DPS says.

