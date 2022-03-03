LeTourneau professor’s Ukraine colleague says ‘we definitely do not feel safe’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A LeTourneau University professor has several friends in Kyiv who have been in contact with him through messages and email. And some have had to spend time in bomb shelters to remain safe during the fighting that is taking place there.

LeTourneau University Associate Professor of Music Jim Taylor says he’s received updates from friends in Kyiv in the days since Russia invaded.

“They’re struggling to take care of people going to bomb shelters and getting food and medicine,” Taylor said.

Jim says he’s getting emails and Facebook messages.

“The messages that I get from friends on the phone are a little different from the emails that I get from the Music Mission Kyiv Organization giving a summary of what’s going on,” Taylor said.

Jim says the emails come from CEO Greg Kannon who has been talking with members of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra.

“I just got off the phone with Serhiy. It’s 7:30 pm in Kyiv and the air raid sirens are going off again. He had to end the call to help his mother to the bomb shelter. Serhiy and his family were once again sleeping in the foyer and Lena in the bathtub. He made very authentic comments to me when he said my heart is no longer breaking, it is completely broken,” Taylor read.

He says the Facebook messages he’s receiving are more about being strong like the one that came in Sunday from Principal Kyiv Orchestra Conductor Vika Konchakovskaya.

“Another night behind. Hold on. Then the next day she said the night was quiet. Thank you for your prayers and support. Then on Wednesday, yesterday, she said, day 7. Thank you for your prayers. Love you,” Taylor read.

A translator for the orchestra, Sergiy Basarab, also sent Jim a message on Sunday.

“This past night was nightmarish again. Finally, we had to run to the bomb shelter. We refused to do that the day before. Spent a restless night there,” Taylor read.

Just a few hours after the interview, Vika messaged Jim that she was in hiding because of an air alarm. Jim says he is praying for them in their volatile situation and will remain in touch as long as possible.

Taylor has been to Kyiv four times since 2005 working with the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and has developed several friendships from those visits. He says they have been in contact much more often since the fighting began.

