Kilgore ISD board approves schematics for stadium renovations

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is beginning to use voter-approved bond money to renovate and improve campuses, along with giving a facelift to a storied old stadium.

Much needed renovations to Kilgore campuses are part B of a $113 million bond package passed by voters last November.

“We were fortunate. Our community really stepped up. In talking to our school board, talking to our community leaders this was a wonderful time to get going,” says KISD superintendent Dr. Andy Baker.

Part A of the bond, $109 million, will fund renovations at chandler elementary, and construction of a new high school.

“From scratch. It’ll be a brand new high school there for Kilgore high. It’s about 96 years old right now, so by the time we get the new school built, the existing building would have been right at 100 years old,” Baker says.

“On the list is R.E. St John Memorial stadium. In need of a facelift, $4 million of that bond money is allocated for renovations.

School board of trustees recently approved a schematic design for the renovation of the stadium.

The south end zone stands will be removed first.

“We’re going to start moving dirt on this as early as next month. In the past when we had two concession stands, where we had to split our workers. Now we’re looking at one concession stand. The restrooms on the home side had almost tripled with capacity that we’re going to have. On our visitors side, it’s double,” the superintendent says.

Working around athletics in progress, a timeline is involved.

“We still have our soccer season going on right now, and we need to leave the field and restrooms intact for this year’s graduation. Absolutely exciting times,” Baker says.

The bulk of the renovations will start after classes end in the spring.

