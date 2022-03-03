Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UPDATE: Michael Dean “Spider” Gonzales granted stay of execution

Michael 'Spider' Gonzales.
Michael 'Spider' Gonzales.(Departamento de Justicia Criminal de Texas)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Almost 28 years after he was sentenced to the death penalty, Michael Dean “Spider” Gonzales was granted a stay of execution.

He was charged with the murders of Merced and Manuel Aguirre in Odessa on the evening of April 21, 1994.

According to court documents, the application for a stay of execution Gonzales asserted that:

1.) He is intellectually disabled and cannot constitutionally be executed.

2.) The State held back material that was important to proving innocence.

3.) The State knowingly elicited false testimony.

4.) He is actually innocent.

He was granted the stay of execution on the first two claims of intellectual disability and the State holding back materials.

Rick Aguirre, son of Manuel and Merced, told CBS7 he is disappointed by the news.

Gonzales was going to be executed in Huntsville this Tuesday.

The case will go to the Court of Appeals. Gonzales will remain on death row as the case is tried.

