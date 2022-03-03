Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler woman who attacked delivery person found not guilty by reason of insanity

Christian Blanchard
Christian Blanchard(Smith County Jail)
By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who attacked a grocery delivery person was found not guilty Thursday.

Both the state and the defense agreed Christian Blanchard was insane at the time of the crime. At the time, she was off her seizure medication and having alcohol withdrawals.

She was found competent to stand trial by a judge on February 25.

Blanchard will have to stay 30 days at the Vernon State Hospital for evaluation. There will be a follow up hearing on April 4 after her evaluation at the hospital.

There was a judgement for dismissal on two misdemeanor cases that were granted.

RELATED: Judge rules Tyler woman accused of attacking delivery person competent for trial

Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
Yoelvis Herrera, 33
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus

Latest News

Gas Card Skimmer
Gas Card Skimmer Follow Up
LeTourneau professor’s Ukraine colleague says ‘we definitely do not feel safe’
LeTourneau professor’s Ukraine colleague says ‘we definitely do not feel safe’
Kilgore Stadium
Kilgore ISD board approves schematics for stadium renovations
Malakoff Library
Tool Elementary opens new library after winter storm damaged previous one
“For most people, for many people, this is the worst inflation they have ever seen,” UT Tyler...
US inflation highest in 40 years, East Texas economy experts warn no letup in sight