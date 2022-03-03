Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police responding to hit and run wreck near Smith County Courthouse

Pedestrian struck near courthouse in Tyler
Pedestrian struck near courthouse in Tyler
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle fled the scene after hitting another vehicle in front of the courthouse Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported at 5:40 p.m. as a major hit and run at North Broadway and Ferguson Street.

Tyler Fire Department, Tyler Police Department, and EMS reported to the scene. No one was injured, according to Tyler PIO Andy Erbaugh.

