Police responding to hit and run wreck near Smith County Courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle fled the scene after hitting another vehicle in front of the courthouse Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported at 5:40 p.m. as a major hit and run at North Broadway and Ferguson Street.

Tyler Fire Department, Tyler Police Department, and EMS reported to the scene. No one was injured, according to Tyler PIO Andy Erbaugh.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.