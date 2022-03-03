Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another beautiful day is expected on Thursday...even a little warmer. More clouds on Friday and Saturday with showers back in the forecast for Saturday, but they are fairly low at this time. As we head into Sunday, the rain chances increase and even a few isolated thundershowers will be possible. A cold front should move through late Sunday Night/very early on Monday morning bringing in a chance for an isolated thunderstorm as well. Rainfall totals of .75″-1.25″ remains from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Hopefully, a few of us will get more. Temperatures will remain above normal through Sunday, then cool off behind the cold front. We are not anticipating anything near freezing over the next week, so that is good news as well. Winds will increase starting on Friday and remain fairly gusty through Monday morning before settling a bit. Please don’t do any outdoor burning starting on Friday as winds will increase to a more critical level of 10-20 mph out of the south. Even stronger on Saturday and Sunday...still generally from the south. A northerly shift of winds will occur behind the front on Monday and stay north to northeast through mid-week. Have a wonderful day.

